Denver residents can expect cooler temperatures Monday with a high near 83 according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4 p.m.
This chance of showers and thunderstorms persists into the night, with the best chances happening before midnight. Lows are expected to be around 60.
Radar depicting some strong thunderstorms developing along the I-25 corridor and especially Weld County. Watch for gusty outflow winds and hail up to an inch with some of these storms. #COwx pic.twitter.com/vtJSSqh2dM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 14, 2022
A west southwest wind at 7-13 mph will become north northeast in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 21 mph.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.