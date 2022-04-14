Thursday's forecast in the Denver area can be described in just three words: dry, warm, breezy.
A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday for portions of northeast and east central Colorado, thanks to those conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"Avoid burning or anything that could create sparks," the weather service tweeted.
On Thursday, Denver could see sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees with wind gusts up to 34 mph, the weather service predicts. It is expected to be warmer Friday, with high temps in the 60s.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 7-12 mph, becoming west 17-22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 5-13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.