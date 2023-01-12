Warm weather is in the forecast for Denver as the weekend quickly approaches.
Thursday, expect sunny conditions with a high reaching 47 degrees.
Looking into Thursday night, expect clear skies with a low bottoming out at 26 degrees.
Here is the full report from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny conditions are forecast with a high of 57 degrees expected.
Saturday: Partly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 56 degrees.
Sunday: A 20% chance of precipitation is forecast, with a predicted chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m.. There’s a high of 48 degrees expected.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.