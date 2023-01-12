Denver sun

FILE PHOTO: Weather will be sunny and warm in Denver today. 

 THE DENVER GAZETTE

Warm weather is in the forecast for Denver as the weekend quickly approaches. 

Thursday, expect sunny conditions with a high reaching 47 degrees. 

Looking into Thursday night, expect clear skies with a low bottoming out at 26 degrees. 

Here is the full report from the National Weather Service. 

Friday: Sunny conditions are forecast with a high of 57 degrees expected. 

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 56 degrees. 

Sunday: A 20% chance of precipitation is forecast, with a predicted chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m.. There’s a high of 48 degrees expected. 

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

