A flood watch is in effect for portions of counties north and northeast of Denver until midnight Tuesday, with more rain expected this afternoon also.

The flood watch includes portions of eastern Larimer and Boulder counties, and Weld, Morgan, Washington and Logan counties. The flood watch for metro Denver counties has expired.

Denver residents can expect showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue across the mountains and plains early Tuesday morning, especially across Elbert and Lincoln counties. Storms will become more numerous this afternoon in all areas. Expect a few strong to marginally severe storms across the plains with hail up to one inch in diameter along with very heavy rain.

The flash flood potential will continue today and this evening over the foothills and plains, but especially across the burn scars, portions of Larimer and Weld counties, and the Palmer Divide. Rainfall rates up to 1 inch in 30 minutes or less is possible with the stronger storms. The storms will gradually weaken and diminish later tonight.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.