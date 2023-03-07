Fog and freezing rain will blanket Denver Tuesday before temperatures are forecast to warm up later in the week.

Patchy, freezing drizzle and fog are expected Tuesday morning, before 11 a.m. Cloudy conditions are in the forecast for the remainder of the day with a high near 39 degrees.

Looking into Tuesday night, the freezing drizzle is expected to return in bursts, and areas of fog are expected to roll back in. Cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with a low of 27 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Patchy fog is expected to roll through before 8 a.m. Cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a high of 43 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high reaching 51 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 59 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high reaching 65 degrees. There’s a slight chance of rain in the forecast.

Sunday: There’s a chance of rain and snow forecast for the day. Partly sunny conditions are on the forecast, with a high of 55 degrees.