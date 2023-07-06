Denver is forecast for dense morning fog and muggy temps Thursday with chances of showers and thunderstorms continuing to linger, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast for the early afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder, and Briggsdale area through 9 a.m., with visibility as low as one-quarter mile.

“Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Otherwise, partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 81 degrees. Light winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph in the morning, with afternoon gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has also been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong winds, hail, and tornadoes.

“There will be another round of scattered to widespread storms and showers this afternoon and evening. There is a significant probability of all major hazards for most of northeast Colorado this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, chances of rain and thunderstorms decrease to a 30% chance, mainly before 10 p.m., with the possibility of some storms being severe. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 57 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 79 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny conditions and a high near 91 degrees.