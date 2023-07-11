Temperatures are steaming up in Denver Tuesday with hot and dry weather in the forecast throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday and a high near 97 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to roll through the area heading into the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 21 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with temps cooling down to 64 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to stay high throughout the week too, ranging from the high 80s to mid-90s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 95 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.