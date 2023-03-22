Winter Lake At Downtown Denver Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

It’s forecast to be breezy with mild temperatures in Denver Wednesday, with chances of rain and snow scattered throughout the day.

There’s a 40% chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., transitioning to rain following. Expect partly sunny skies with a high reaching 55 degrees. A breeze is forecast to roll through from the northwest, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 20% chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then chances of rain and snow from 9 p.m. to midnight. Expect partly cloudy skies, with a low of 31 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 54 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of snow forecast for the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 53 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of snow, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 45 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of snow in the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 41 degrees. 

