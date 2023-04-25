Downtown Denver

Monday morning's view of downtown Denver. There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly before 7 p.m.

Chances of rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Denver Tuesday, with some chances for snow accumulation overnight. 

There’s a 70% chance of mixed precipitation Tuesday. Thunderstorms are expected in the early afternoon and evening, with a high of 52 degrees. Expect breezy conditions with southeast winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a 100% chance of rain showers, then a mix of rain and snow following 2 a.m. Some thunder is possible. Expect a low of 33 degrees, with an inch of new snow accumulation possible. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Wednesday: There’s a 90% chance of rain and snow in the early morning, transitioning to all rain after 11 a.m. Expect a high of 55 degrees. 

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees. 

Friday: There’s an 80% chance of rain and snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Expect a high of 52 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 72 degrees. 

