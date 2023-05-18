Denver is forecast for showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning, with precipitation expected to carry into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation with a high near 63 degrees. Winds from the northwest are expected to stay relatively calm, ranging from 6 to 9 mph.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 70% chance of precipitation. Showers are likely before 9 p.m., with thunderstorms to follow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Expect cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 52 degrees.

The rainy weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with a 40% chance of precipitation forecast for Friday morning.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers in the early morning, with possible thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 63 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a high around 49 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high near 75 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers forecast for the afternoon.