Chances of snow hit Denver Wednesday after a record low of 11 was established at Denver International Airport overnight. Temperatures will warm heading into the weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Wednesday and a high of 42 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. A light wind is forecast to roll through in the afternoon ranging from 5 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Wednesday night, expect cloudy skies to gradually clear with a low of 24 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny skies and a high of 54 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, and a high of 67 degrees.

Saturday: Expect partly sunny conditions, and a high reaching 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high of 75 degrees.