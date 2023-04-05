Chances of snow hit Denver Wednesday after a record low of 11 was established at Denver International Airport overnight. Temperatures will warm heading into the weekend.
🥶Waking up to some record breaking cold!— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2023
At 4:31 am, Denver International Airport dropped to 11 degrees, breaking the old record low of 12 set in 1983. #COwx
Expect increasing clouds Wednesday and a high of 42 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. A light wind is forecast to roll through in the afternoon ranging from 5 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Looking into Wednesday night, expect cloudy skies to gradually clear with a low of 24 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny skies and a high of 54 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, and a high of 67 degrees.
Saturday: Expect partly sunny conditions, and a high reaching 70 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high of 75 degrees.