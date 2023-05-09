Denver is forecast for warms temps and the possibility of precipitation Tuesday, with chances of showers forecast throughout the week ahead.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the bulk of the day, with a high near 78 degrees. A light and variable wind is expected to roll through the east towards the afternoon, ranging from 9 to 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The possibility of showers carries on to Tuesday night, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 52 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 70% chance of showers towards the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 76 degrees. Winds from the southeast are expected to range from 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 26 mph.

Thursday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 64 degrees.

Friday: Expect a high of 68 degrees, with a 50% chance of showers on the radar into the afternoon.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 60 degrees.