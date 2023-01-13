It’s looking to be a sunny holiday weekend in Denver, and it’s kicking off on Friday.
Expect mostly sunny conditions Friday with a high topping out at 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder.
Looking into Friday night mostly cloudy conditions are predicted with a low reaching 31 degrees.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high of 55 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions to be expected, with a high reaching 47 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow before noon, changing to a chance of rain following.
M.L.K. Day (Monday): Mostly sunny skies are predicted with a high of 47 degrees.