The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89. 

It’s looking to be a sunny holiday weekend in Denver, and it’s kicking off on Friday. 

Expect mostly sunny conditions Friday with a high topping out at 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder.

Looking into Friday night mostly cloudy conditions are predicted with a low reaching 31 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high of 55 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions to be expected, with a high reaching 47 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow before noon, changing to a chance of rain following. 

M.L.K. Day (Monday): Mostly sunny skies are predicted with a high of 47 degrees. 

