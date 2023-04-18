Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Denver is forecast for sunny skies and warm temps Tuesday before chances of showers cool down the area later in the week. 

Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 76 degrees. Increasing winds from the south are forecast to range from 8 to 24 mph throughout the day. Gusts could reach upwards of 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder

Looking into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds are forecast to persist throughout the night. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Wednesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 58 degrees. 

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of snow showers. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 51 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers forecast for the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 57 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 68 degrees. 

