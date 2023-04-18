Denver is forecast for sunny skies and warm temps Tuesday before chances of showers cool down the area later in the week.

Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 76 degrees. Increasing winds from the south are forecast to range from 8 to 24 mph throughout the day. Gusts could reach upwards of 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder

Looking into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds are forecast to persist throughout the night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 58 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of snow showers. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 51 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers forecast for the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 57 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 68 degrees.