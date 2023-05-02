Thunderstorms

Storms are possible in Denver today, with a 20% chance during the day and a continued 20% chance over night. 

Denver is forecast for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with chances of precipitation lingering throughout the week.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, with a high near 73 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 9 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, there’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms and showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 48 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers in the early afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the early afternoon. Sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high near 75 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on the radar. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 72 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms on the radar.

