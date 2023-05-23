Areas of smoke linger in Denver as the wildfires up north in Canada persist, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees Tuesday. Light winds from the northeast are expected to roll through the area, ranging from 5 to 8 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 54 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with chances of showers scattered throughout the remainder of the week.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 70% chance of rain between noon and 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before non. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.