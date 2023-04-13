Denver is forecast for another warm and dry day Thursday, with increasing winds expected in the afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 79 degrees. High winds are forecast to blow through the city from the southwest, ranging from 10 to 15 mph in the morning, and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach upwards of 34 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers after midnight. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 42 degrees. High winds are expected to persist in the evening and decrease throughout the night, ranging from 8 to 20 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high reaching 55 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 69 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high near 75 degrees.