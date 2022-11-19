IMG_2075.jpg

Along the Homestead loop in Mueller State Park. Gazette photo

Saturday is expected to have a high around 40 with light winds throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures may drop to as low as 18 this evening with winds from 3-7 mph.

Snow is not anticipated to come in the upcoming days.  

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.