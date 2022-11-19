Saturday is expected to have a high around 40 with light winds throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures may drop to as low as 18 this evening with winds from 3-7 mph.
Snow is not anticipated to come in the upcoming days.
Not as cold today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/orEDOq52v8— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 19, 2022
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.