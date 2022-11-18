A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Denver area Friday, with snow expected in the morning and freezing temperatures lasting through the day, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS expects a high of 23 degrees, with snowfall until about 9 a.m. and predicts less than a half-inch of snowfall across the Denver area. Cloudy skies are expected through mid-morning and expected to gradually clear.
While new snow is moving out of the Front Range, roads may still be snow packed and icy, particularly over bridges and overpasses, according to COtrip. Drivers should allow extra time for commutes and plan for changing weather conditions.
Thursday night's snow brought school delays and closures throughout the Denver area Friday morning, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
Westminster Public Schools, St. Mary's Academy of Englewood, Rocky Mountain Deaf School, Cherry Hills Christian are among the schools that closed.
Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
See the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values as low as -2. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.