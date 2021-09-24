Unusually warm weather is expected to continue in Denver this weekend, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Weekend temperatures are forecast to be about 10 degrees higher than usual, and clear skies are expected.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 77 degrees, forecasters said. The nighttime low is 49 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. The overnight low is 52 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The overnight low is 53 degrees.