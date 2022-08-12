Denver will see clear skies and a hot temperature reaching near 96. Chances for rain will develop over the weekend with a 10% chance on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
This is after Denver broke a heat record on Thursday, reaching 98 degrees.
Wind will be calm until Saturday and Sunday, when they pick up slightly. Gusts could reach 18 mph on Saturday and 21 mph on Sunday.
Much of the Front Range, including Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley are under an air quality alert. Ozone concentrations are expected to cross into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category this afternoon. This will mostly impact active adults and children, and those with respiratory health issues like asthma.
The alert is set to expire at 4 p.m. today.
Here's the Forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 6-11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5-13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.