Denver residents can expect hot temperatures today with a high near 97, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. This coincides with a continuing air quality alert that began Wednesday.
Ozone concentrations are expected to peak in the afternoon and evening hours, causing air quality to become "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The NWS says this increases the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort for active children and adults, and those with lung diseases.
Residents are asked to limit driving of non-electric vehicles until at least 4 p.m., Thursday.
Hot conditions will continue through the weekend, not dipping below 90 until Tuesday next week.
Thursday is the last day Denver's sunset will be after 8 p.m. or later until Thursday, May 7, 2023. Tonight's sunset is at 8:01 p.m.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 8-14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 8-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. West southwest wind 7-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.