Weather in the Denver area is once again expected to be sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely reach around 94 degrees with a low around 63 degrees. Light and variable winds will be present in the morning (5-10mph) with occasional gusts up to 16 mph.

A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms starts after 5 p.m. and will continue into the evening skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will pick up with gusts up to 18 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.