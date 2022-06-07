The Denver metro area will see temperatures in the 80s Tuesday and the rest of the week.
On Tuesday, there is an expected 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with wind gusts expected to hit highs of 16 mph. The chance of thunderstorms remains on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but disappears by Friday;
The weather is expected to hit highs of 89 on Thursday, with the warm weather carrying over to Friday with an expected high of 87.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5-8 mph.
<p">Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.