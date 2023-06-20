Sunny skies and hot temps will hit Denver Tuesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on the radar for Thursday’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a high of 89 degrees. Winds from the southeast will range from 6 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees. Winds from the northeast will range from 6 to 9 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 15 mph.

Wednesday will see similar conditions with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Storms are expected to roll through overnight and linger in Thursday’s forecast with a 60% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Friday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny conditions and a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.