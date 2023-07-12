Hot temperatures persist in Denver Wednesday with another day forecast in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. However, the upcoming weekend returns to seasonal conditions.

Expect sunny skies Wednesday and a high near 93 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

High based showers are possible across South Park, the southern foothills and the Palmer Divide through this evening. These showers could produce wind gusts up to 45 mph. Near critical Red Flag conditions are possible for parts of the mountains, valleys, and southern foothills this afternoon.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 64 degrees.

Hot temperatures are forecast to continue throughout the week, with the possibility of showers heading into the weekend.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.