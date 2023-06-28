Denver is forecast for another day of sunny skies, hot temps and light winds Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with a high of 90 degrees. A light wind is expected to roll in from the northeast, ranging from 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust upwards to 21 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for the area due to the possibility of strong storms, high winds, and hail.

"A few severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight. The main threat is north of a line from Fort Collins to Akron between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. The strongest storms could produce hail up to tennis ball size, wind gusts to 70 mph, and tornadoes," the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out around 60 degrees. Winds from the northeast are expected to persist through the night, ranging from 6 to 14 mph.

A slight chance of showers is forecast for the remainder of the week, with temps in the high 70s to low 80s heading into the weekend.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Friday: There’s an 80% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high of 74 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.