Metro Denver weather is expected to be hot with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely reach around 97 degrees with a low of 67 degrees. South winds will gust in the morning with speeds from 7-11 mph before changing directions northward later in the morning.

An air quality alert has been issued for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties until 4 p.m. Sunday. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023. Hot temperatures and light winds are expected to result in concentrations of ozone reaching the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south, southwest wind of 6-15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.