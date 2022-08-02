Denver Weather
Denver residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 96. 
Denver residents will experience partly sunny skies with a high near 96 today. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly after 3 p.m.

Southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph becoming North in the morning. Gusts could reach as high as 16 mph. 

Wednesday will see a lower temperature near 90, as well as a reduced 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. 

