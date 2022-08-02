Denver residents will experience partly sunny skies with a high near 96 today. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly after 3 p.m.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 7-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9-17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.