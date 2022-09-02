Labor Day weekend will be sunny, hot and dry in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Denver residents will see another day of "above-normal" temperatures Friday with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the agency tweeted. Sunny skies and a high near 90 are forecast. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Another day of above normal temperatures 🙄A few isolated showers/storms are possible in the afternoon. Elevated to spotty critical fire weather conditions are possible over the plains this afternoon. Please use caution if you're in those areas. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yYHuelbiUS— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 2, 2022
Friday night will see a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. The evening will be mostly cloudy then gradually become clear, with a low around 59, the National Weather Service predicts. North winds will blow 6 to 9 mph, becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday will be clear and sunny, with a high expected near 88.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Monday, Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 94.