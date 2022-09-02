Hot day (copy)

Labor Day weekend will be sunny, hot and dry in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

 Gazette file photo

Labor Day weekend will be sunny, hot and dry in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver residents will see another day of "above-normal" temperatures Friday with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the agency tweeted. Sunny skies and a high near 90 are forecast. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Friday night will see a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. The evening will be mostly cloudy then gradually become clear, with a low around 59, the National Weather Service predicts. North winds will blow 6 to 9 mph, becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday will be clear and sunny, with a high expected near 88.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday, Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.