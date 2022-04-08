The National Weather Service in Boulder didn't have much to say about Friday's forecast in Denver other than that it is expected to be "mostly clear, dry and warm."
Which, some would argue, is ideal weather for the Colorado Rockies' Opening Day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday afternoon.
Friday forecast calls for sunshine, a high near 67 degrees and light winds, the weather service says.
Saturday could see even warmer temps in Denver, in the high 70s and more sunny skies. That said, the Interstate 25 corridor and the eastern plains could have critical fire weather because of expected gusty winds, low humidity and warm temps, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6-9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 8-14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East southeast wind 7-14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday: A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.