"Mild and sunny," is how the National Weather Service in Boulder is describing Thursday's weather. Denver can expect sun and highs in the 70s.

Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with afternoon thunderstorms possible and winds gusting up to 15 mph.

Temps will warm up with highs in the 80s over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Winds could gust up to 17 mph Saturday.

Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northeast 5-8 mph in the morning.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.