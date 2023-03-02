Denver is set for a mild, sunny Thursday with a slight chance of snow coming Friday afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast today, with a high reaching 48 degrees. A slight breeze is expected to roll in from the northwest in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies with lows reaching 25 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on the radar for Friday, mainly after 11 a.m. There’s less than half an inch of new snow accumulation possible. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 47 degrees.

Here’s the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 45 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy conditions are expected, with a high of 56 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.