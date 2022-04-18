Monday will be sunny and breezy in Denver, with highs near 68 degrees and winds blowing between 5 to 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A low of 41 degrees is forecast Monday night.

A high pressure will bring a week of mostly sunny skies, but also breezy conditions with high fire danger continuing.

"We're off to a historically dry start to April, with only 0.01" of total precipitation this month. Unfortunately, we're likely to finish with one of our driest Aprils on record," 9News meteorologist Keely Chalmers said.

Here's a look at the forecast for this week from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest-wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. South-southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday: A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.