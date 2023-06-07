Denver is forecast for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in the late afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 78 degrees. A southeast wind is expected to roll through in the morning and will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 54 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly before 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 76 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 6 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the forecast after 1 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69 degrees.