Panorama of dark clouds over Denver Denver. Photo Credit: ejmeyer (iStock).

Denver. Photo Credit: ejmeyer (iStock).

 ejmeyer

Denver is forecast for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in the late afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 78 degrees. A southeast wind is expected to roll through in the morning and will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 54 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly before 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 76 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 6 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the forecast after 1 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69 degrees.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags