Record high temperatures are expected in Denver in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Smoky air and high temperatures are expected in Denver on Wednesday.
The high temperature Wednesday is expected to reach 88 degrees, with widespread smoke expected throughout the day and into the evening. The overnight low will drop to 57 degrees.
The forecast high for Thursday is 95 degrees, which would exceed the record temperature of 94 degrees for the date. On Friday, the high is expected to be 97 degrees. The record for Sept. 10 is 93 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and an overnight low of 60 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 97 degrees and an overnight low of 62 degrees.