In an apparent effort to be lighthearted about a serious situation, the National Weather Service in Boulder asked a simple question Thursday morning.
"Getting déjà vu?" the weather service tweeted.
If yes, the weather service continued, "we understand."
That's because "the forecast for today will be nearly identical to yesterday," the weather service said, thanks again the possibility of strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity that could create critical fire weather.
Thursday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 57 degrees with wind gusts up to 37 mph, the weather service predicts. Those conditions prompted the weather service to warn about high fire danger in the Denver area.
On Wednesday, a small fire broke out in Boulder County.
"Let's hope we don't repeat yesterday and have more fires started," the weather service tweeted Thursday morning. "We are sick of the fires."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north wind 11-16 mph increasing to 19-24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 8-13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.