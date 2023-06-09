More of the same Friday; morning sun, afternoon rain.

Denver residents can expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2.p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South winds between 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the morning and winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and plains this afternoon before dissipating later this evening. Expect a few strong to marginally severe storms across the plains this afternoon with damaging winds and hail up to one inch in diameter. The strongest storms will mainly remain east of the urban corridor.

The flash flood potential in the mountains is expected to be low today with only marginal moisture and instability along with decent storm motions.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 69. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.