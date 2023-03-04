Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Humidity levels will reach around 89% and the high for the day will be near 49 degrees. Winds will range from 5-8 mph. The evening will gradually clear to partly cloudy skies. The temperatures will drop to around 29 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.