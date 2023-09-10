Storm clouds over downtown Denver

Storm clouds gather over downtown Denver on Thursday afternoon.

 Jonathan Ingraham/Denver Gazette

Weather in the Denver area is expected to be mostly cloudy with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect a high near 72. It will be breezy with a north-northwest wind 6 to 15 mph. Gusts will pick up, up to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11:

Scattered to numerous showers and some storms through the period. Storms should be weak and precipitation generally light, posing a limited threat of burn area flashing flooding (particularly east of the Divide).

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday:  A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday:  A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday:  A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

