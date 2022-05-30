4. Boulder Flatirons

Hike between the First and Second Flatirons in Boulder via the Chautauqua Trail, located about 35 minutes from downtown Denver. At the junction of Bluebell Trail, continue uphill. Hikers earn an inside view of the jagged edges of the Flatirons and, at the top, views of the Continental Divide to the west.

Distance: 2.6 miles

Difficulty Rating: moderate

When to go: open year-round; icy during snowy seasons.

Photo Credit: Mark Doliner (flickr).