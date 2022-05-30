Happy Memorial Day!
Denver can expect a sunny, breezy holiday with highs in the 60s and a west northwest wind with gusts up to 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
There is also a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon Monday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the far northeast plains, mainly early this morning. Increasing westerly winds mountains and plains this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Eu6tzBwtIS— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 30, 2022
Rain and thunderstorms are on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.
The National Weather Service predicts Thursday to warm up with a high near 74.
Here's the forecast from The National Weather Service:
Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6-11 mph increasing to 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.