Weather in the Denver area is expected to be partially sunny with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect a high near 91. It will be breezy with a south-southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Gusts will pick up up to 24 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day):

Although it will again be hot across the plains this afternoon, increasing clouds will bring some relief accompanied by a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains. There will be more numerous storms over the mountains and foothills as well. The stronger storms will be capable of producing brief moderate to heavy rainfall, with gusty winds to 45 mph. This will also bring a limited threat of burn area flash flooding.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.