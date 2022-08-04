Sunny skies are expected in Denver

Denver will see sunny skies with a high near 96 today. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

 (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Denver residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 96. There is a 20% chance of precipitation and a south southeast wind at 7-14 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon. 

Denver, as well as much of the Front Range, remains under an ozone action day until 4 p.m. The alert began Wednesday afternoon. 

Friday will see a high near 98 with mostly sunny skies and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Southwest wind at 6-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

TodayA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 7-14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

FridayA 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

SaturdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 8-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

SundayA 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

MondayA slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

