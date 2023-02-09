Partly sunny skies are forecast in Denver Thursday, with a high of 34 degrees.

Expect breezy conditions, with the wind picking up to 21 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Station in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, clear conditions are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 15 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 51 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly clear conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 54 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 49 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.