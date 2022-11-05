Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 61 and winds could pick up to 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
In the evening, temperatures will drop to around 37 with winds blowing from about 8-13 mph.
Temperatures will likely remain in the range of 50-60 throughout the weekend. Skies will vary between partly sunny to partly cloudy.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.