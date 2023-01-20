Boulder wildlife in snow

Boulder geese hang out in the snow after a recent winter storm. 

 KYLA PEARCE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

 The possibility of snow in Denver today is paving the way for a sunny weekend ahead. 

There’s a 40% chance of snow Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy conditions are forecast with a high near 30 degrees. Less than an inch of daytime snow accumulation is predicted. 

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a low reaching 17 degrees. the 40% chance of snow remains, mainly before 11 p.m. There’s less than an inch of new snow accumulation expected.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather System.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high of around 33 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions expected, with a high reaching 38 degrees. 

