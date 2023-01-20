The possibility of snow in Denver today is paving the way for a sunny weekend ahead.
There’s a 40% chance of snow Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy conditions are forecast with a high near 30 degrees. Less than an inch of daytime snow accumulation is predicted.
Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a low reaching 17 degrees. the 40% chance of snow remains, mainly before 11 p.m. There’s less than an inch of new snow accumulation expected.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather System.
Saturday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high of around 33 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions expected, with a high reaching 38 degrees.