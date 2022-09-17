Saturday will start off sunny, but there is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The temperature will rise to around 73 with light wind. In the evening, the chance of rain persists until 9 p.m. and temperatures will likely drop to 53.
Sunday: Mostly clear and sunny skies with a high up to 81 and a slight morning breeze. In the evening, temperatures will go down to about 59.
Monday: Clear skies with a high of 83 and a low of 62.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers throughout the day and evening, temperatures drop to a high around 66 and a low near 53.
Read the full forecast at the National Weather Service.