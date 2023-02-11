Saturday is expected to see increasing clouds throughout the day, ending with a mostly cloudy evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely near 57 with a low of 26. Winds will remain light throughout the day, staying around 5-6 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.