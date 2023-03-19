Denver residents can expect warm and mild weather on Monday, the first day of spring, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday could see a high near 57 with mostly cloudy skies and calm wind up to around 6 mph before a 20% chance of rain blows in around midnight. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist into Tuesday, which could see a high near 60 and another round of light rain chances overnight.

That rain could mix with snow into Wednesday morning before 10 a.m., the weather service predicts. Wednesday's high could reach near 57 with wind speeds picking up to around 6-13 mph and as high as 22 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 17-22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.