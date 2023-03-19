Downtown Denver Live

A live view of downtown Denver from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment. (Courtesy CDPHE)

 Alex Edwards [email protected]

Sunday's high will likely reach 56 degrees in Denver with sunny skies but enjoy it now because there is a chance for rain later this week.

Denver weather forecasters said there's a chance for rain on Monday and Wednesday this week.

Wind could gust Sunday as high as 16 mph, with normal speeds at 7-10 mph from the south southwest. 

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with a low near 28. Winds will pick up with gusts as high as 28 mph possible. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.