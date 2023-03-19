Sunday's high will likely reach 56 degrees in Denver with sunny skies but enjoy it now because there is a chance for rain later this week.

Denver weather forecasters said there's a chance for rain on Monday and Wednesday this week.

Wind could gust Sunday as high as 16 mph, with normal speeds at 7-10 mph from the south southwest.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with a low near 28. Winds will pick up with gusts as high as 28 mph possible.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.